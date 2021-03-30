Wyoming Highway Patrol Pursuit Ends in Death of Driver

The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently reported that their assistance was requested by the Division of Criminal Investigation in Rock Springs on Monday, to stop a vehicle wanted in connection to an ongoing case.

Per the release, WHP Troopers located and attempted to stop a vehicle that was being pursued. Though troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to stop and fled from the trooper.

The car entered Blairtown Connection Road before coming to a stop on 5th Avenue West.

A short time later, the vehicle began to move forward again, before going down an embankment and coming to a stop.

When officers approached the car, they discovered that the driver, whose identity is being withheld pending the investigation, was found deceased.

No further information is available at the moment.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol noted that the Rock Springs Police Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office assisted in the event.

"Due to this incident's nature, the Rock Springs Police Department is assisting with this investigation, and further details will be disseminated as they become available," the release noted.