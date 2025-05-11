Wyoming Highway Patrol Issuing a Missing/Endangered Person Alert
***Update***
Alert canceled. Knudsen has been located.
—————
The WHP is issuing a Missing/Endangered Person Alert on behalf of the Riverton Police Department for Mr. James Knudsen, 82-year-old male, possibly driving a Silver 2014 Nissan Altima with Wyoming registration 10-47720.
Last seen in Riverton on 5/10/2025 @ 5:00 PM. Possibly Heading to Sheridan or Dubois.
If you have any information, please contact 911 or reach out to the Riverton Police Department at 307-856-4891.
