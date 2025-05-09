Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grant’s Cate’s Wish — Breakfast at Cinderella’s

A four-year-old Wyoming girl named Cate was just four years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia.

She and her mom stayed at the Denver Children's Hospital for eight months while she received treatment.

“The treatment for leukemia is intense, but after Cate finished just the first month of chemo, it was like she was a whole new kid. Even though she went through these extensive treatments, she stayed so positive and kept singing, which has continued through today,” says Cate’s mom, Tareyn.

Even at her young age, she is headstrong, which served her well while she was undergoing treatment.

She’s silly, spunky, theatrical, and loves princesses, especially Cinderella. Without fear, Cate dances like no one is watching and sings like no one is listening.

When treatment was behind her, Make-A-Wish stepped in to send Cate and her family on the trip of a lifetime.

With her mom, dad, and older sister Cora, Cate set out for the Happiest Place on Earth. They got to enjoy splashing in the pool, savoring free ice cream, spa treatments, dancing to music and getting to know other kids facing similar challenges.

Cate and her family did it all, leaving no park at Disney World unexplored. They visited Universal Studios on their first day, where Cate met the Minions and got her own wand at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Cinderella’s Castle was scheduled for the next day, and this was Cate’s must-see item on her wish trip checklist.

Courtesy Make-A-Wish Wyoming

With breakfast booked at Cinderella's Castle, Cate and her sister dressed in their best princess gowns, enjoyed bacon, Mickey Mouse waffles, and pictures with Cinderella.

They also sat chatting with all the Disney princesses from Merida and Moana to Cinderella and Snow White.

“We were trying not to cry the whole time at breakfast. The princesses were so incredible. They sat at our table and talked with Cate and Cora for the longest time. Then, before leaving, one of the princesses gave Cate the biggest hug. It was one of those hugs where you just hold onto each other for the longest time. They went above and beyond, it was the most magical moment,” says Tareyn.

Andrijana Bozic, Unsplash

Cate got to ride all the rides in Magic Kingdom. They saw baby elephants, and spent two days in Epcot where she met Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

“For the vast majority of Cate’s treatment, knowing her wish was coming at the end was what got her through. When the trip finally came, about a month after her treatment ended, it was not only amazing, but it was the best way to close the treatment chapter of her life and mark the beginning of her normal life as a kid. It was special, wonderful, and beyond all our expectations. Cate continues to look back through the photos and recall our incredible trip,” says Tareyn.

Now, Cate has been cleared to attend preschool and has officially attended her first semester.

She’s reportedly been busy making friends, having fun, and staying true to her theatrical, outgoing self.

Though she still has monthly checkups to monitor her health, Cate continues to sing and dance like no one is watching.

