As of 2:00 p.m. the Wyoming Highway Patrol has responded to over 20 crashes across the state. Most of the crashes are along interstate roads due to slick and icy conditions and severe wind.

Earlier today, a Trooper was working on a crash along I-80 when another vehicle crashed into the Trooper while he was in a patrol car. The Trooper was transported and released from the hospital. The statement from WHP did not say whether or not the other driver was injured in the crash.

Further details of the crash will be released after the investigation is completed.

