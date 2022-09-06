Casper hometown hero, Kory Suba, sadly passed away

United States Army veteran Kory Suba died in his sleep on Friday, August 26th.

Suba was born in 1990. He attended High School at Natrona County where he was in JRROTC. He joined the Army as an Airborne Infantryman in 2008. After graduating Basic training, AIT, and Jump School, he was assigned to C38 Long Range Surveillance Company (LRS).

LRS are elite, specially-trained surveillance units of the United States Army employed for clandestine military operations by the Military Intelligence for gathering direct human intelligence information deep within enemy territory.

“Trust me when I say Kory went above and beyond during training and during our deployment to Iraq. Kory, as we call it, fast tracked from Private First Class (PFC) and joined the Ranks of Sergeant (SGT). He served his country honorably for 6 and a half years. He is a hometown hero. A hero to his country. A hero to me and all who called him Brother and friend,” said Zack Johnston about Suba’s passing.

According to his obituary, Suba was “An adventurous prankster with a hero’s heart, Kory was well known for his love of mischievous pranks, offensive jokes, and showing up when he was needed most. As a teen, Kory found mentorship and purpose while riding horses with his grandpa, Oscar.”

“During his 12-year military career, Kory successfully completed 34 jumps and earned numerous medals for his leadership skills and bravery. After achieving the rank of Sargent, he was honorably discharged in 2015.”

“Throughout his life, Kory often found himself in a position to help others. Whether it was helping a family member in crisis, a brother-in-arms who needed to vent, or a stranger who needed rescuing, Kory opened his heart and home to anyone in need, and never turned down the chance to save a life. Kory was a true hero in every sense of the word.”

Due to construction at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery, services will be performed by Kory’s dear friend, Zack Johnston, at Newcomers Funeral Home (710 E 2nds St, Casper WY).

Family and friends can attend a viewing on Friday, September 9th from 4-8 p.m. The funeral service will take place Saturday, Sept 10th at 1 p.m. with a potluck reception to follow at 5142 Reserve Drive in Evansville, WY.

Burial at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery will take place at a later date.

