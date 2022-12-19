Casper native Tom Browning, who pitched the only perfect game for the Cincinnati Reds in 1988, died at his home in Kentucky on Monday, according to a press release from the Reds and The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Boone County, Kentucky, Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Browning's home in Union, Kentucky, early Monday afternoon and was pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Authorities did not suspect foul play, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The entire Reds family is stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Browning," the Reds said in a statement.

"Affectionatetly referred as Mr. Perfect, Tom was a true Red who after his playing days made the Cincinnati area his home and remained heavily involved with the organization.

"A fan favorite, the Reds Hall of Fame touched fans' hearts at team events, Reds hall of Fame festivities and Reds Community Fund activities."

Browning, 62, was born in Casper in 1960, was drafted by the Reds and played for them from 1984 to 1994, and finished his career with the Kansas City Royals. before retiring in 1995.

The 6-foot 1-inch lefthander pitched the only perfect game for the Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 16, 1988,

This story will be updated.

