Wyoming High School Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 4-8, 2022

Prep volleyball is into its seventh week of the 2022 season.

This week is full of conference and cross-quadrant matches.

Class 3A teams from the west side of the state gather in Lander for conference cross-over duals. Kaycee hosts a two-day invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Overall, matches will take place on Tuesday, and then Thursday through Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

The schedule for Week 7 is below. All schedules are subject to change. For any updates, please reach out to david@wyopreps.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 4:

Class 4A

#4 Laramie at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Class 3A

#3 Douglas at Torrington, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Class 2A

Greybull at #3 Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Class 1A

#4 Riverside at Dubois, 5 p.m. (conference match)

H.E.M. at Encampment, 5 p.m.

Interclass

4A Green River at 3A #1 Mountain View, 6 p.m.

1A #1 Southeast at 2A Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 6 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

2A #5 Sundance at Hill City, SD, 5 p.m.

Red Lodge, MT at 3A #5 Powell, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6:

Class 4A

Campbell County at #2 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Class 3A

Glenrock at #3 Douglas, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Piney at Kemmerer, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Lusk, 6:30 p.m. (conference match)

Class 1A

#4 Riverside at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m. (conference match)

Interclass

1A Dubois at 2A Wind River, 5 p.m.

3A Moorcroft at 1A Hulett, 5:30 p.m.

3A #5 Wheatland at 4A #4 Laramie, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7:

Class 4A

#1 Kelly Walsh at Star Valley, 3 p.m. (conference match)

#3 Cody at Evanston, 4 p.m. (conference match)

Riverton at Green River, 5 p.m. (conference match)

Rock Springs at Jackson, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Sheridan at #5 Natrona County, 6 p.m. (conference match)

Class 3A

#4 Buffalo at Rawlins, 5 p.m.

Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

3A West Conference Duals in Lander

Worland at Lander, 1 p.m. (Fieldhouse)

Pinedale vs. Lovell, 1 p.m. (Aux Gym)

#1 Mountain View vs. Thermopolis, 1 p.m. (Pathfinder school)

#2 Lyman vs. #5 Powell, 1 p.m. (Lander MS)

Lovell at Lander, 4 p.m. (Fieldhouse)

Pinedale vs. Worland, 4 p.m. (Pathfinder school)

#1 Mountain View vs. #5 Powell, 4 p.m. (Lander MS)

#2 Lyman vs. Thermopolis, 4 p.m. (Aux Gym)

Class 2A

Tongue River at Greybull, 3 p.m.

Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 5 p.m.

Interclass

3A Moorcroft at 2A #5 Sundance, 2 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

Grace, ID at 1A #2 Cokeville, 6 p.m.

Tournaments

Kaycee Invitational – pool play at HS & HJP Gym (rolling schedule starting at 9 a.m.)

Meeteetse at #3 Kaycee, 9 a.m. (HS)

H.E.M. vs. Upton, 9 a.m. (HS)

Arvada-Clearmont vs. Burlington, 9 a.m. (HJP Gym)

Hulett vs. Dubois, 9 a.m. (HJP Gym)

Little Snake River vs. #5 Saratoga (HS)

#1 Southeast vs. Campbell County Freshmen (HS)

Encampment vs. Midwest (HJP Gym)

Rock River vs. Farson-Eden (HJP Gym)

Meeteetse vs. Little Snake River (HS)

Upton vs. #1 Southeast (HS)

Burlington vs. Encampment (HJP Gym)

Dubois vs. Rock River (HJP Gym)

#5 Saratoga at #3 Kaycee (HS)

H.E.M. vs. Campbell County Freshmen (HS)

Arvada-Clearmont vs. Midwest (HJP Gym)

Hulett vs. Farson-Eden (HJP Gym)

Little Snake River at #3 Kaycee (HS)

#1 Southeast vs. H.E.M. (HS)

Arvada-Clearmont vs. Encampment (HJP Gym)

Hulett vs. Rock River (HJP Gym)

Meeteetse vs. #5 Saratoga (HS)

Upton vs. Campbell County Freshmen (HS)

Burlington vs. Midwest (HJP Gym)

Dubois vs. Farson-Eden (HJP Gym)

Saturday, Oct. 8:

Class 4A

#1 Kelly Walsh at Jackson, noon (conference match)

#3 Cody at Green River, 1 p.m. (conference match)

Riverton at Evanston, 1 p.m. (conference match)

Rock Springs at Star Valley, 2 p.m. (conference match)

Class 3A

Torrington at #4 Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Newcastle at #5 Wheatland, 2 p.m.

Rawlins at Glenrock, 2 p.m.

3A West Conference Duals in Lander

#5 Powell at Lander, 9:30 a.m. (Fieldhouse)

Pinedale vs. Thermopolis, 9:30 a.m. (Lander MS)

#1 Mountain View vs. Worland, 9:30 a.m. (Aux Gym)

#2 Lyman vs. Lovell, 9:30 a.m. (Pathfinder school)

Thermopolis at Lander, 12:30 p.m. (Fieldhouse)

Pinedale vs. #5 Powell, 12:30 p.m. (Pathfinder school)

#1 Mountain View vs. Lovell, 12:30 p.m. (Lander MS)

#2 Lyman vs. Worland, 12:30 p.m. (Aux Gym)

Class 2A

Tongue River at #1 Big Horn, 2 p.m. (conference match)

Wright Quad – Burns, Pine Bluffs, Shoshoni, Wright

Shoshoni at #4 Wright, 10 a.m.

#2 Burns at #4 Wright, 1 p.m.

Shoshoni vs. Pine Bluffs, 1 p.m. (in Elementary Gym)

Pine Bluffs at #4 Wright, 4 p.m.

#2 Burns vs. Shoshoni, 4 p.m. (in Elementary Gym)

Tournaments

Kaycee Invitational – Bracket Play

Gold Bracket – TBD (top 2 teams in each of the 4 pools)

Silver Bracket – TBD (bottom 2 teams in each of the 4 pools)