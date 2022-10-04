Wyoming High School Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 4-8, 2022
Prep volleyball is into its seventh week of the 2022 season.
This week is full of conference and cross-quadrant matches.
Class 3A teams from the west side of the state gather in Lander for conference cross-over duals. Kaycee hosts a two-day invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Overall, matches will take place on Tuesday, and then Thursday through Saturday.
The schedule for Week 7 is below. All schedules are subject to change. For any updates, please reach out to david@wyopreps.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 4:
Class 4A
#4 Laramie at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Class 3A
#3 Douglas at Torrington, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Class 2A
Greybull at #3 Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Class 1A
#4 Riverside at Dubois, 5 p.m. (conference match)
H.E.M. at Encampment, 5 p.m.
Interclass
4A Green River at 3A #1 Mountain View, 6 p.m.
1A #1 Southeast at 2A Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 6 p.m.
Out-of-State Opponent
2A #5 Sundance at Hill City, SD, 5 p.m.
Red Lodge, MT at 3A #5 Powell, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6:
Class 4A
Campbell County at #2 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Class 3A
Glenrock at #3 Douglas, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Piney at Kemmerer, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Lusk, 6:30 p.m. (conference match)
Class 1A
#4 Riverside at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m. (conference match)
Interclass
1A Dubois at 2A Wind River, 5 p.m.
3A Moorcroft at 1A Hulett, 5:30 p.m.
3A #5 Wheatland at 4A #4 Laramie, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7:
Class 4A
#1 Kelly Walsh at Star Valley, 3 p.m. (conference match)
#3 Cody at Evanston, 4 p.m. (conference match)
Riverton at Green River, 5 p.m. (conference match)
Rock Springs at Jackson, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Sheridan at #5 Natrona County, 6 p.m. (conference match)
Class 3A
#4 Buffalo at Rawlins, 5 p.m.
Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
3A West Conference Duals in Lander
Worland at Lander, 1 p.m. (Fieldhouse)
Pinedale vs. Lovell, 1 p.m. (Aux Gym)
#1 Mountain View vs. Thermopolis, 1 p.m. (Pathfinder school)
#2 Lyman vs. #5 Powell, 1 p.m. (Lander MS)
Lovell at Lander, 4 p.m. (Fieldhouse)
Pinedale vs. Worland, 4 p.m. (Pathfinder school)
#1 Mountain View vs. #5 Powell, 4 p.m. (Lander MS)
#2 Lyman vs. Thermopolis, 4 p.m. (Aux Gym)
Class 2A
Tongue River at Greybull, 3 p.m.
Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 5 p.m.
Interclass
3A Moorcroft at 2A #5 Sundance, 2 p.m.
Out-of-State Opponent
Grace, ID at 1A #2 Cokeville, 6 p.m.
Tournaments
Kaycee Invitational – pool play at HS & HJP Gym (rolling schedule starting at 9 a.m.)
Meeteetse at #3 Kaycee, 9 a.m. (HS)
H.E.M. vs. Upton, 9 a.m. (HS)
Arvada-Clearmont vs. Burlington, 9 a.m. (HJP Gym)
Hulett vs. Dubois, 9 a.m. (HJP Gym)
Little Snake River vs. #5 Saratoga (HS)
#1 Southeast vs. Campbell County Freshmen (HS)
Encampment vs. Midwest (HJP Gym)
Rock River vs. Farson-Eden (HJP Gym)
Meeteetse vs. Little Snake River (HS)
Upton vs. #1 Southeast (HS)
Burlington vs. Encampment (HJP Gym)
Dubois vs. Rock River (HJP Gym)
#5 Saratoga at #3 Kaycee (HS)
H.E.M. vs. Campbell County Freshmen (HS)
Arvada-Clearmont vs. Midwest (HJP Gym)
Hulett vs. Farson-Eden (HJP Gym)
Little Snake River at #3 Kaycee (HS)
#1 Southeast vs. H.E.M. (HS)
Arvada-Clearmont vs. Encampment (HJP Gym)
Hulett vs. Rock River (HJP Gym)
Meeteetse vs. #5 Saratoga (HS)
Upton vs. Campbell County Freshmen (HS)
Burlington vs. Midwest (HJP Gym)
Dubois vs. Farson-Eden (HJP Gym)
Saturday, Oct. 8:
Class 4A
#1 Kelly Walsh at Jackson, noon (conference match)
#3 Cody at Green River, 1 p.m. (conference match)
Riverton at Evanston, 1 p.m. (conference match)
Rock Springs at Star Valley, 2 p.m. (conference match)
Class 3A
Torrington at #4 Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Newcastle at #5 Wheatland, 2 p.m.
Rawlins at Glenrock, 2 p.m.
3A West Conference Duals in Lander
#5 Powell at Lander, 9:30 a.m. (Fieldhouse)
Pinedale vs. Thermopolis, 9:30 a.m. (Lander MS)
#1 Mountain View vs. Worland, 9:30 a.m. (Aux Gym)
#2 Lyman vs. Lovell, 9:30 a.m. (Pathfinder school)
Thermopolis at Lander, 12:30 p.m. (Fieldhouse)
Pinedale vs. #5 Powell, 12:30 p.m. (Pathfinder school)
#1 Mountain View vs. Lovell, 12:30 p.m. (Lander MS)
#2 Lyman vs. Worland, 12:30 p.m. (Aux Gym)
Class 2A
Tongue River at #1 Big Horn, 2 p.m. (conference match)
Wright Quad – Burns, Pine Bluffs, Shoshoni, Wright
Shoshoni at #4 Wright, 10 a.m.
#2 Burns at #4 Wright, 1 p.m.
Shoshoni vs. Pine Bluffs, 1 p.m. (in Elementary Gym)
Pine Bluffs at #4 Wright, 4 p.m.
#2 Burns vs. Shoshoni, 4 p.m. (in Elementary Gym)
Tournaments
Kaycee Invitational – Bracket Play
Gold Bracket – TBD (top 2 teams in each of the 4 pools)
Silver Bracket – TBD (bottom 2 teams in each of the 4 pools)