Wyoming High School Students Protest Closure of Study Hall

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming Tribune Eagle) — Students at a Wyoming high school have protested the closure of a study hall period, calling the reduction of time to do homework and other educational tasks a class issue for economically disadvantaged students.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported South High School in Cheyenne has cancelled the daily study period, prompting about 200 students to protest.

Students say many of them have work and family responsibilities outside school, reducing time for homework.

Eliminating the study period adds nine minutes to four other class periods. Principal Phil Thompson says the school is redistributing its time to be more effective.