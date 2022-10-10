Cheyenne Police Address Claims Of Sexual Assaults At South High

Cheyenne Police say that they have received no reports of sexual assaults at South High School during homecoming events on October 8, despite claims being made on social media.

Cheyenne Police Department Spokeswoman Alex Farkas gave Townsquare Media this statement on Monday morning in response to questions about the claims:

''The Cheyenne Police Department is aware of information circulating on social media about an alleged sexual assault at South High School.

It appears that the accusations stem from both Tik-Tok and Facebook posts, claiming that a known sex offender was on school property during an event. These statements were found to be false – it was confirmed that that the named offender has been incarcerated since July 2022. Additionally, no allegations of sexual assault related to this event have been made to officers.

The Cheyenne Police Department asks students to come forward privately if they believe they have been the victim of a crime. Social media posts about possible crimes should be reported to law enforcement rather than shared online. Students can always report safety concerns to police, school staff, or via the SAFE2TELL hotline (1-844-996-7233) or online at www.safe2tellwy.org

We will continue to work in partnership with school administrators and Laramie County School District #1 to keep students safe and residents informed.''