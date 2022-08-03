Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week TBT #8

Here's the last round of photos from the Shrine Bowl that was held earlier this summer. By now, a good portion of these guys are headed off to college, either to play football or just be a regular student. Either way, the Shrine Bowl is a life long memory and these players and coaches participated in the game for the right, charitable reason.

Take a look at these shots courtesy of Gail Carver and look for somebody you know. Enjoy!

