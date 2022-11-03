We have a bunch of football playoffs and regional volleyball photos to share with you this week. Some of these athletes may have played their last high school game or match. For others, a state championship is within reach. The stakes are high and you can see it in the player's faces and their effort on the field or on the court. Once again a big thanks to all our contributing photographers around the state for their outstanding work. If you have photos to share, you can send them to the WyoPreps mobile app. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Oct. 27-29 Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Oct. 27-29