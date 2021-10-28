Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Oct. 21-23

Here's our latest edition of the high school sports pics of the week. The state cross country meet in Ethete drew a big crowd and the girl's swimming, volleyball, and football seasons are nearing their post-season events. Feel free to submit a photo through our WyoPreps Mobile all or email at frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com And away we go!

Shannon Dutcher

State Cross Country

James Yule

Douglas-Worland Football

Regalo Photography

4A Girls State Cross Country

SolaasSnap Photography

Kaycee-HEM Football

Regalo Photography

3A Girls State Cross Country

Marsha Barritt

Upton-Sundance/Big Horn Football

Shannon Dutcher

2A Girls State Cross Country

Mark DeLap

Midwest-Guernsey Football

Shannon Dutcher

4A Boys State Cross Country

Libby Ngo

Natrona-Cheyenne South Football

Shannon Dutcher

3A Boys State Cross Country

Greg Wise

Powell-Evanston Football

Amy Hoyt

2A Boys State Cross Country

Kellie Jo Allison

Campbell County-Kelly Walsh Football

Angie Erickson

Meeteetse Volleyball

Mark DeLap

Guernsey Volleyball

James Yule

3A East Girls Swimming

Lyman High School

Lyman Swimming

James Yule

3A East Girl's Diving

Karen Peroulis

Little Snake River-Farson Football

Susan Bullard

Tongue River-Glenrock Football

Brian Mitchell

Sheridan-Thunder Basin Football

Nakita Mitchell-Cowie

Cody Football

Riverton High School

Riverton Volleyball

Tammy Griebel

Jackson Football

Dawn Bivens

Torrington-Burns Football

Bridget Truempler

Shoshoni Football

Eric Quinney

Lyman-Mountain View Football

Jasey McBurnett

Rock Springs=Cheyenne East Football

Greg Wise

Powell Volleyball

Riverton High School

Riverton-Rawlins Football

Anita Bartlett

HEM-Kaycee Football