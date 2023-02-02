Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week/ Jan. 26-28

And now, another edition of the Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the week! The road conditions around the state last week didn't make things easy by any means but there was some serious action out there nevertheless.

Thanks again to all of the great photographers who share their images and it's greatly appreciated. We have some wrestling pics from the Ron Thon Tournament, a bit of boys' swimming along with basketball from the boys' and girls' statewide.

If you have some photos you would like to submit, use the WyoPreps mobile app or e-mail them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com. Enjoy!

