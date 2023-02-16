As the winter season heads to a close, athletes from around the state are gearing up for the last big stretch. We have another large collection of photos from basketball, and wrestling state-wide, plus indoor track from Casper and a few from alpine skiing.

If you have some photos you would like to share, use the WyoPreps Mobile App. A big thank you to all the photographers across the state who contribute to our compilation. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week/ Feb. 9-11 Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week/ Feb. 9-11