Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Dec 16-18

Here's our latest edition of our Sports Pics of the Week. We have some images from the Pat Weede Wrestling Tournament in Gillette, the Flaming Gorge Basketball Tournament in Sweetwater County, the Wrangler Classic Basketball Tournament in Shoshoni, boys swimming from Riverton, and the season-opening event in Nordic skiing outside of Cody.

A big thank you to this week's contributors: Angela Berry, Angie Erickson, Shannon Dutcher, Tiffany Minchow, Kellie Jo Allison, Steve Simpson, Jody Biggs, and Riverton High School.

If you have a photo, you can submit it through our WyoPreps mobile app or email it to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com

High School Sports Picks of the Week Dec. 16-18

High School Sports Picks of the Week Dec. 16-18

 

