Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Dec. 15-18

The sports teams around the state will take a little bit of time off for the holiday break but last week was certainly busy around the state with various wrestling tournaments, basketball games, and swimming meets.

We have a variety of photos to share with you and thanks again to all the contributing photographers and their outstanding work. If you have photos to share, you can use the WyoPreps mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com. Enjoy and Merry Christmas!

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Dec. 15-17 Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Dec. 15-17