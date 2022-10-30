The regional volleyball tournaments in the 2022 season are on Friday and Saturday.

These tournaments are used to qualify and seed teams for next weekend’s state tournament in Casper. Two wins will qualify your team for the state tournament. Two losses mean your season is over.

The regional volleyball tournaments are at seven locations, Burns, Cheyenne, Lander, Lovell, Riverton, Wheatland, and Yoder.

1A East (in Yoder at Southeast HS):

Hulett won the Northeast No. 1 seed thanks to the tiebreaker of the fewest points allowed in head-to-head conference matches versus Kaycee.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Final Score: (N1) Hulett 3 (S4) H.E.M. 0 = 25-9, 25-12, 25-10

Final Score: (S2) Rock River 3 (N3) Upton 1 = 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19

Final Score: (S1) Southeast 3 (N4) Arvada-Clearmont 0 = 25-3, 25-7, 25-14

Final Score: (N2) Kaycee 3 (S3) Guernsey-Sunrise 0 = 25-11, 25-5, 25-10

Final Score: Upton 3 H.E.M. 0 = 25-14, 25-15, 25-9; Miners are eliminated

Game 9: Arvada-Clearmont 3 Guernsey-Sunrise 0 = 25-20, 25-19, 25-16; Vikings are eliminated

Final Score: Hulett 3 Rock River 0 = 25-22, 25-17, 29-27; Red Devils qualify for state

Final Score: Southeast 3 Kaycee 0 = 25-18, 25-16, 25-22; Cyclones qualify for state

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Final Score: Kaycee 3 Upton 0 = 25-21, 25-15, 25-20; Bobcats are eliminated, Buckaroos qualify for state

Final Score: Rock River 3 Arvada-Clearmont 0 = 25-12, 25-9, 25-12; Panthers are eliminated, Longhorns qualify for state

Final Score: Kaycee 3 Rock River 0 =25-19, 26-24, 29-27 – 3rd place match; Buckaroos will get the 3E seed at state, Longhorns will be 4E seed at state.

Final Score: Southeast 3 Hulett 0 = 25-16, 25-16, 25-8 – Championship; Cyclones take the 1E seed, Red Devils will be 2E at state

1A West (in Lander): matches will be at Lander High School in the Fieldhouse (FH) & Auxiliary Gym (Aux)

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Final Score: (S2) Saratoga 3 (N3) Burlington 0 = 25-13, 25-12, 25-13

Final Score: (N1) Riverside 3 (S4) Encampment 1 = 20-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14

Final Score: (S1) Cokeville 3 (N4) Dubois 0 = 25-17, 25-12, 25-13

Final Score: (S3) Little Snake River 3 (N2) Meeteetse 0 = 25-20, 30-28, 25-20

Final Score: Encampment 3 Burlington 0 = 25-19, 25-21, 25-21; Huskies are eliminated

Final Score: Meeteetse 3 Dubois 0 = 25-19, 25-16, 25-23; Rams are eliminated

Final Score: Riverside 3 Saratoga 0 = 25-12, 25-21, 25-16; Rebels qualify for state

Final Score: Cokeville 3 Little Snake River 0 = 25-14, 25-19, 26-24; Panthers qualify for state

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Final Score: Little Snake River 3 Encampment 0 = 25-8, 28-26, 25-18; Tigers are eliminated, Rattlers qualify for state

Final Score: Saratoga 3 Meeteetse 2 = 26-28, 22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-3; Longhorns are eliminated, Panthers qualify for state

Final Score: Little Snake River 3 Saratoga 2 = 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-7– 3rd place match; Rattlers take 3W seed at state, Panthers will be the 4W

Final Score: Riverside 3 Cokeville 0 = 25-9, 27-25, 25-21 – Championship; Rebels take the top seed, while the Panthers will be the 2W

2A East (at Burns HS):

Big Horn earns the top seed by more sets won (4-to-3) in head-to-head matches against Wright. Lingle-Ft. Laramie won the tiebreaker with Pine Bluffs on a common non-conference opponent.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Final Score: (N1) Big Horn 3 (S4) Lusk 0 = 25-11, 25-13, 25-13

Final Score: (S2) Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3 (N3) Sundance 1 = 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19

Final Score: (S1) Burns 3 (N4) Tongue River 1 = 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19

Final Score: (N2) Wright 3 (S3) Pine Bluffs 1 = 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-12

Final Score: Big Horn 3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 0 = 25-21, 25-14, 25-14; Rams qualify for state

Final Score: Burns 3 Wright 1 = 27-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-14; Broncs qualify for state

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Final Score: Sundance 3 Lusk 0 = 25-20, 25-7, 25-14; Tigers are eliminated

Final Score: Tongue River 3 Pine Bluffs 1 = 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 28-26; Hornets are eliminated

Final Score: Wright 3 Sundance 2 = 25-27, 20-25, 25-19, 25-9, 16-14; Bulldogs are eliminated, Panthers qualify for state

Final Score: Tongue River 3 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 0 = 25-14, 25-15, 25-23; Doggers are eliminated, Eagles qualify for state

Final Score: Wright 3 Tougne River 0 = 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 – 3rd place match; Panthers will be the 3E seed, and the Eagles take the 4E spot at state

Final Score: Big Horn 3 Burns 0 = 25-21, 25-18, 25-11 – Championship; Rams will have the 1E seed at state, Broncs taking the 2E

2A West (in Lander): matches will be at Lander High School in the Fieldhouse (FH) & Auxiliary Gym (Aux)

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Game 1: (N1) Rocky Mountain – receives a bye (no South No. 4 seed)

Final Score: (N3) Greybull 3 (S2) Big Piney 1 = 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Final Score: (S1) Kemmerer 3 (N4) Wind River 0 = 26-18, 25-17, 26-24

Final Score: (N2) Shoshoni 3 (S3) Wyoming Indian 0 = 25-8, 25-15, 25-12

Game 8: Big Piney – receives a bye (no South No. 4 seed)

Final Score: Wind River 3 Wyoming Indian 2 = 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 23-25, 15-5

Final Score: Rocky Mountain 3 Greybull 1 = 17-25, 28-26, 25-17, 25-11; Grizzlies qualify for state

Final Score: Shoshoni 3 Kemmerer 0 = 25-19, 25-18, 25-19; Wranglers qualify for state

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Final Score: Kemmerer 3 Big Piney 1 = 25-13, 19-25, 25-8, 15-15; Punchers are eliminated, Rangers qualify for state

Final Score: Greybull 3 Wind River 0 = 25-17, 26-224, 25-18; Cougars are eliminated, Buffaloes qualify for state

Final Score: Greybull 3 Kemmerer 0 = 26-24, 25-22, 25-19 – 3rd place match; Buffaloes win the 3W seed, Rangers will be the 4W

Final Score: Rocky Mountain 3 Shoshoni 1 = 25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 25-22 – Championship; Grizzlies will be the 1W at state, Wranglers take the 2W seed

3A East (at Wheatland HS):

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Final Score: (S1) Wheatland 3 (N4) Glenrock 0 = 25-8, 25-17, 25-12

Final Score: (N2) Newcastle 3 (S3) Rawlins 0 = 25-11, 25-17, 25-19

Final Score: (S2) Douglas 3 (N3) Moorcroft 2 = 27-25, 25-23, 15-25, 22-25, 15-7

Final Score: (N1) Buffalo 3 (S4) Torrington 0 = 25-10, 25-9, 25-9

Final Score: Wheatland 3 Newcastle 2 = 21-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-12, 15-7; Bulldogs qualify for state

Final Score: Douglas 3 Buffalo 1 = 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16; Bearcats qualify for state

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Final Score: Glenrock 3 Rawlins 1 = 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17; Outlaws are eliminated

Final Score: Moorcroft 3 Torrington 0 = 25-19, 25-18, 25-22; Trailblazers are eliminated

Final Score: Buffalo 3 Glenrock 0 = 25-23, 25-17, 25-15; Herders are eliminated, Bison qualify for state

Final Score: Newcastle 3 Moorcroft 0 = 25-14, 25-13, 25-15; Wolves are eliminated, Dogies qualify for state

Final Score: Newcastle 3 Buffalo 0 = 25-12, 25-17, 25-23 – 3rd place match; Dogies will have the 3E seed, Bison get the 4E at state

Final Score: Wheatland 3 Douglas 2 = 25-18, 18-25, 26-24, 16-25, 15-4 – Championship; Bulldogs will be the 1E seed, Bearcats will then be the 2E

3A West (at Lovell HS):

The tiebreaker that gave Lovell the No. 2 seed over Worland in the Northwest was the total number of sets won in head-to-head matches. Lovell won four, while Worland won three.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Final Score: (N1) Powell 3 (S4) Pinedale 1 = 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21

Final Score: (S2) Lyman 3 (N3) Worland 0 = 28-26, 25-10, 25-17

Final Score: (S1) Mountain View 3 (N4) Thermopolis 0 = 25-7, 25-7, 25-16

Final Score: (N2) Lovell 3 (S3) Lander 1 = 25-14, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24

Final Score: Lyman 3 Powell 0 = 25-22, 25-15, 25-18; Eagles qualify for state

Final Score: Mountain View 3 Lovell 0 = 25-18, 25-19, 25-17; Buffalos qualify for state

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Final Score: Worland 3 Pinedale 1 = 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20; Wranglers are eliminated

Final Score: Lander 3 Thermopolis 0 = 25-9, 25-14, 25-20; Bobcats are eliminated

Final Score: Worland 3 Lovell 0 = 25-21, 25-17, 25-20; Bulldogs are eliminated, Warriors qualify for state

Final Score: Powell 3 Lander 0 = 25-11, 25-11, 25-23; Tigers are eliminated, Panthers qualify for state

Final Score: Powell 3 Worland 0 = 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 – 3rd place match; Panthers obtain 3W, Warriors take the 4W seed.

Final Score: Moutain View 3 Lyman 1 = 27-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21 – Championship; Buffalos earn the 1W seed, Eagles will be the 2W at state

4A East (in Cheyenne at East HS):

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Final Score: (S1) Laramie 3 (N4) Sheridan 0 = 25-22, 25-13, 25-15

Final Score: (N2) Natrona County 3 (S3) Cheyenne Central 1 = 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18

Final Score: (S2) Cheyenne East 3 (N3) Campbell County 1 = 25-18, 25-21, 26-28, 25-22

Final Score: (N1) Thunder Basin 3 (S3) Cheyenne South 0 = 25-17, 25-15, 25-11

Final Score: Laramie 3 Natrona County 0 = 25-19, 25-23, 25-19; Plainsmen qualify for state

Final Score: Cheyenne East 3 Thunder Basin 2 = 25-16, 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12; Thunderbirds qualify for state

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Final Score: Cheyenne Central 3 Sheridan 1 = 18-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21; Broncs are eliminated

Final Score: Campbell County 3 Cheyenne South 0 = 25-15, 25-11, 25-14; Bison are eliminated

Final Score: Thunder Basin 3 Cheyenne Central 0 = 25 -16, 25-19, 25-14; Indians are eliminated, Bolts qualify for state

Final Score: Natrona County 3 Campbell County 1 = 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18; Camels are eliminated, Fillies qualify for state

Final Score: Natrona County 3 Thunder Basin 1 = 26-24, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 – 3rd place match; Fillies win to take the 3E, Bolts will be the 4E seed

Final Score: Cheyenne East 3 Laramie 1 = 26-24, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23 – Championship; Thunderbirds get the top seed at state, Plainsmen will get the 2E

4A West (at Riverton HS):

Rock Springs earned the No. 3 seed from the Northwest on two tiebreakers. First, they went five sets versus Star Valley, while Riverton only went four in the cross-quadrant match. Second, the Tigers scored 212 points versus the Wolverines in head-to-head matches compared to 211 for Riverton.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Final Score: (N4) Riverton 3 (S1) Star Valley 2 = 13-25, 25-13, 19-25, 27-25, 15-12

Final Score: (N2) Cody 3 (S3) Evanston 0 = 25-11, 25-19, 25-10

Final Score: (S2) Jackson 3 (N3) Rock Springs 0 = 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Final Score: (N1) Kelly Walsh 3 (S4) Green River 0 = 25-13, 25-11, 29-27

Final Score: Cody 3 Riverton 0 = 25-15, 25-21, 25-8; Fillies qualify for state

Final Score: Kelly Walsh 3 Jackson 0 = 25-14, 25-20, 25-18; Trojans qualify for state

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Final Score: Star Valley 3 Evanston 0 = 25-20, 25-17, 25-18; Red Devils are eliminated

Final Score: Rock Springs 3 Green River 1 = 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22; Wolves are eliminated

Final Score: Star Valley 3 Jackson 0 = 25-11, 25-18, 25-18; Broncs are eliminated, Braves qualify for state

Final Score: Riverton 3 Rock Springs 2 = 25-9, 22-25, 12-25, 25-17, 15-7; Tigers are eliminated, Wolverines qualify for state

Final Score: Riverton 3 Star Valley 0 = 25-22, 27-25, 25-22 – 3rd place match; Wolverines will have the 3W seed at state, Braves take the 4W seed

Final Score: Kelly Walsh 3 Cody 0 = 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 – Championship; Trojans earn the W1 seed to state, while the Fillies get the W2.