Wyoming Governor Signs Voter ID, Born Alive Abortion Bills

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed 33 bills passed by the Wyoming Legislature in 2021 into law on Tuesday.

That includes an abortion bill that is identical to one the governor vetoed last year, and another bill requiring Wyoming voters to present identification when casting a ballot.

House Bill 75, the voter ID bill, was primarily sponsored by Rep. Chuck Gray [R-Natrona County] and cosponsored by roughly 2/3 of the Wyoming Legislature. It requires voters to present identification when voting in person, whether they vote early or on election day. Current Wyoming law only requires voters to present ID when they register to vote.

Under the bill, accepted identification would include a driver's license from any U.S. state or territory, a Medicare or Medicaid insurance card, a tribal I.D., a U.S. passport or military card, or a school ID from the University of Wyoming, any Wyoming community college or public school.

Opponents had claimed the bill was unnecessary since there has been virtually no known voter fraud in Wyoming, and that it would suppress voter turnout. But supporters argued that requiring identification to vote is a proactive, common-sense step to prevent voting fraud in future elections.

The governor on Tuesday also signed into law Senate File34, the born-alive abortion bill. That bill will mandates that "medically appropriate and reasonable steps'' be taken to save the life of an infant that survives an abortion.

You can read Senate File 34 here. The bill passed the Wyoming House last week on a 48-11 vote after having been approved in the state senate earlier this session on a 26-4 vote. Gordon in 2020 vetoed the same bill saying that Wyoming law already prohibits abortions in cases where the baby is capable of surviving outside of the womb. But he signed the measure on Tuesday.

The governor on Tuesday also vetoed one bill

Here are the bills the governor signed and vetoed on Tuesday:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title HB0229 HEA0066 Livestock identification choice act. HB0207 HEA0067 Coal fired generation facility closures-litigation funding. HB0017 HEA0068 Range management at military training areas. HB0049 HEA0069 Agency fee revisions. HB0116 HEA0070 Concealed carry-residency requirement-2. HB0188 HEA0071 Irrigation and water conservancy district loans. HB0075 HEA0072 Voter identification. HJ0009 HEJR2 Local government investment in equities. HJ0011 HEJR3 State sovereignty impacted by federal actions. HB0150 HEA0074 State budgeting and expenditure authority. HB0007 HEA0075 Air ambulance membership organizations-regulation. HB0156 HEA0076 Alcoholic beverage permits. HB0190 HEA0077 Vehicle titles for nonresident owners.

SF0083 SEA0047 Gillette community college district. SF0102 SEA0048 Unclaimed cooperative utility deposits and payments. SF0136 SEA0049 Public service commission considerations. SF0096 SEA0050 Homicide amendments. SF0078 SEA0051 Real estate appraisers-continuing education. SF0126 SEA0052 Real estate subdivisions-easement requirements. SF0139 SEA0053 Community based in-home services program. SF0111 SEA0055 School of energy resources budget submittal. SF0066 SEA0056 Slayer rule-amendments. SF0019 SEA0057 Public health emergencies-immunity amendments. SF0002 SEA0058 School facilities-project prioritization. SJ0003 SEJR1 Federal suspension and orders on oil and gas production. SF0025 SEA0059 Animal impound proceedings - bond and disposition. SF0058 SEA0060 Wyoming investment in nursing funding. SF0034 SEA0061 Born alive infant-means of care. SF0028 SEA0062 Motor vehicles-security interest perfection. SF0015 SEA0063 Temporary licensing and permitting authority-2. SF0112 SEA0064 Insurance discount for accident prevention training. SF0076 SEA0065 Broadband development program-amendments.

The Governor vetoed the following bill:

SF0114 SEA0054 State land leases.

A letter explaining the Governor’s veto of SF 114 can be found here.

The Governor exercised his line-item veto authority on the following bill:

HB0121 HEA0073 State funded capital construction.

A letter explaining the Governor’s line-item vetoes of HB 121 can be found here.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2021 Legislative Session as well as the Governor's letters can be found on the Governor’s website.

Today is the last day of the 2021 General Session of the Legislature, although a special session is expected to be called later this year.