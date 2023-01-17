Wyoming governor: ‘Make hay’ and save amid near-$1B surplus

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's Republican governor is urging state lawmakers to save half of a nearly $1 billion surplus that follows a dramatic turnaround in the state's economy.

Other fiscally flush states right now include Texas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, which have surpluses in the billions.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s spending priorities outlined in his annual state of the state speech last Wednesday include state employee raises.

Last year, Wyoming was still clawing back from a deficit at one time projected to top $1 billion.

Wyoming is a major oil and gas producer and high energy prices have turned the deficit into a sudden windfall.

