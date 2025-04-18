Inflation Trends In Wyoming: Food and Housing Costs Up Over 5%

The fourth quarter of 2024 Wyoming Cost of Living Index (WCLI) is now available from the State of Wyoming, Economic Analysis Division.

The WCLI consists of two parts: Inflation, which measures year‐over‐year change and the Comparative Cost of Living Index which compares each county’s cost of living in one period (not over time) to the statewide average.

Inflation results:

All Items Statewide inflation was 4.6%

Statewide inflation by consumer category:

Food 5.6%

Housing 5.6%

Transportation 3.9%

Medical 2.9%

Apparel 2.8%

Recreation & Personal Care 1.0%

Regional inflation rates:

Central 5.6%

Northeast 4.8%

Northwest 4.5%

Southwest 4.2%

Southeast 4.0%

U.S. inflation rate, CPI‐U, from December 2024 to December 2024 was 2.9%.

WCLI inflation is reported for the State, by consumer category, and for five regions in the State.

Inflation measures year‐over‐year price changesin six consumer categories. The inflation figures for the fourth quarter of 2024 represent the percent change in the price level of a standard basket of selected consumer items priced in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with the price level of the same goods and services recorded one year prior (fourth quarter of 2023).

attachment-compare loading...

The Comparative Cost of Living Index represents each county's price level compared to the statewide average (100) during a single period. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Comparative Cost of Living Index ranked Teton (178) as the county with the highest All Items value, which indicates that the cost of living in Teton County was estimated 78 percent higher than the statewide average in the quarter.

April Metro Animal Shelter Adoptables April 13-19 is Animal Care & Appreciation Week!