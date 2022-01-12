Wyoming Governor Appoints New CIO of Enterprise Technology

Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced the appointment of Bill Vajda as the Chief Information Officer of the Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS).

He is replacing Information Services Administrator Timothy Sheehan, who has served as Interim Director since May.

Vajda brings an extensive background in cybersecurity and communications to Wyoming. He has spent three years as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the U.S. Department of Interior and two years as CIO for the State of Alaska. He previously served as Chief Administrative Officer and City Manager for the city of Marquette, Michigan for five years, as well as spending time as a White House Senior Advisor and CIO for the US Department of Education.

Established in 2012, the mission of ETS is to collaborate with all levels of government to provide excellent technology services, empowering the citizens of Wyoming to live and work more securely, efficiently, and productively.

Vajda’s appointment is effective January 18.