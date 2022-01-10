Gov. Gordon RIDE Advisory Group Seeks Input Education in Wyoming

Governor Mark Gordon’s K-12 Education advisory group has recently released a short survey seeking input and ideas from Wyoming residents on how to create the ideal education system for the future of the state.

Announced in May 2021, the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education(RIDE) Advisory Group is tasked to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system into a position of national leadership.

Its membership includes independent volunteers with an interest in Wyoming’s education system.

Governor Gordon states in a release, "We want to hear from everyone who cares about Wyoming’s K-12 education system – parents, students, educators, and employers. We want their opinions about what it is we’d like our schools to be able to deliver for our students."

Community listening sessions are planned for late spring and summer across the state. Additional information on the RIDE Advisory Group and a link to the survey can be found on the group’s website.

To take the survey, please follow the link here.