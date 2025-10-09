Sen. Lummis Says Newsletter Temporarily Suspended Amidst Gov. Shutdown

"Due to the ongoing government shutdown, Senator Lummis' newsletter will be temporarily suspended. The Lummis office remains open to serve the people of Wyoming, please reach out if you need any assistance" said Wyoming U.S. Senator in a news release Thursday morning.

"The clean, bipartisan funding bill would extend government funding through November 21, 2025. Senator Lummis has voted six times to reopen the government, joining her Republican colleagues and three Democrats in support of doing so. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats continue to block the same continuing resolution they have supported 13 times before. While the men and women in our military work without pay, Senate Democrats continue to fight for illegal immigrants to have taxpayer-funded healthcare. Senator Lummis remains committed to reopening the government and ensuring the people of Wyoming are able to receive critical services."

Wyoming U.S. Senator John Barrasso spoke on the Senate Floor on Wednesday with strong criticisms of Democrat leaders. " He remarked that the United States is being held hostage by the Democrats, "and they’re playing a dangerous game."

“Democrats are demanding radical new policies before they allow the government to reopen. I’ve seen their new ransom note. It is stitched together like Frankenstein’s Monster: $1.5 trillion in reckless new spending; free healthcare for illegal immigrants; free Medicaid for working-aged, able-bodied adults who refuse to work – there are over five million of these individuals in the United States and yet they refuse to work, and the Democrats want them all to get free Medicaid; $50 billion that Democrats want to cut from vulnerable rural hospitals. Do the Democrats not care at all about those communities even though there are rural communities in their states? They are beholden to the big cities and the mayors and the sanctuary cities that control the Democrat Party. That’s what we’re dealing with here. That’s why The Washington Post called what Democrats are doing, as I pick it up again, a ‘dangerous game'" continued Sen. Barrasso.

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman put out a written statement on the government shutdown on October 3. She said, “Under President Joe Biden, Congressional Democrats voted 13 times for this exact type of bill to avoid a government shutdown. Under President Trump, Democrats are now voting against this same short-term measure. This is not just Trump derangement syndrome; the Democrats are throwing a tantrum because we refuse to allow them to spend $1.5 trillion on nonsense, such as healthcare for illegal aliens and refunding NPR and PBS. Democrats are also seeking to repeal the $50 billion we appropriated for rural healthcare, which would hit Wyoming especially hard."

“Wyoming’s congressional delegation chose to govern rather than engage in political blackmail, as both Senators Barrasso and Lummis supported all four votes in the Senate, and I in the House. Now our state, which shoulders an unfair federal burden to begin with, is being injured by Senate Democrats.”

The shutdown now enters its ninth day and Democrats are not budging on their demands.

Vice President Vance posted on the social platform X: “Better for Schumer. Worse for Americans. What a vile sentiment from an alleged leader in our country."

“While federal workers stress over missed paychecks, military families turn to food pantries, and airports around the country face delays — Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are bragging that ‘every day gets better’ for them,” wrote White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

