The U.S. currently imports about 30,000 metric tons of beef from Argentina each year, but that number’s about to jump — big time. Plans are in place to quadruple imports to 80,000 metric tons, or roughly 176 million pounds of beef annually.

Officials say the move is meant to help bring down beef prices for consumers, but not everyone’s thrilled. U.S. ranchers worry the surge in imported beef could undercut the domestic cattle market and drive prices down for American producers.

"Wyoming ranchers produce the safest, the best quality beef in the world. Cattle is also Wyoming's No. 1 cash crop. In my home state, cattle outnumber people 2:1. Ranchers are the lifeblood of so many communities all across the West, across the country and certainly in my home state of Wyoming" said Wyoming Senator John Barrasso today during a Senate Committee meeting.

"What assurances can you provide for us that Argentine beef imports won't undercut prices for American ranchers?" he asked Dr. Julie Callahan, nominee to serve as the Chief Agricultural Negotiator of the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

"I Can affirm that our efforts in all of our negotiations for across the globe, the agreements on reciprocal trade are intended to reverse the U.S. agricultural trade deficit. We went from a $6 billion agricultural trade surplus, four years ago, to a $34 billion dollar agricultural trade deficit last year. For beef in particular I and colleagues are negotiating for increased and expanded beef market access with our trading partners across he board. with Argentina as I mentioned, it is an ongoing negotiation. My intention...is to ensure that our agriculture trade deficits turn into surpluses and that U.S. cattleman have access to markets around the world" said Dr. Callahan.

Barrasso asked if she could give a specific timeline concerning when Americans might expect to see changes, but Callahan said she couldn't answer that as negotiations are still underway.

The U.S. Senator from Wyoming was running out of time, but quickly asked about her intentions for the American sheep industry.

"This challenge is top of mind," said Callahan, sharing that second and third generation farmers feel they are at risk of losing their ranches and she wants them to have a fair shake at competing for the domestic market, she said.

Across the U.S., sheep ranchers are warning that a flood of imported lamb and mutton is pushing them to the brink. As cheaper meat from countries like Australia and New Zealand fills supermarket shelves, many American producers say they can’t compete with the lower prices. Rising feed costs, drought, and shrinking domestic demand have already strained the industry — and now, imported sheep products are cutting even deeper into their bottom line. Some ranchers fear that without stronger support for U.S. producers or limits on imports, generations-old family operations could disappear altogether.

