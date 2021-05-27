Wyoming GOP Megadonor Foster Friess Dies, Republican Leaders React

Foster Friess, a 2018 Wyoming gubernatorial candidate and notable donor to the Republican party died Thursday at the age of 81.

Friess had been battling an illness, first reported by the Jackson Hole News and Guide, called myelodysplasia, a form of bone marrow cancer.

His family released the following statement on Thursday:

"We are grateful for the wonderful life Foster lived and thankful to the many people who have shared their prayers during his illness. We know many of you mourn with us, and we will have more details soon on Foster's funeral."

Friess is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lynnette, and their four children - Traci, Stephen, Carrie, and Michael. Friess and his wife also have 15 grandchildren.

Earlier this year, former president Donald Trump, as well as Senator Jim Demint and Rep. Mark Meadows presented Friess with the C.nservative Lifetime Achievement award.

Following his death, many prominent Republicans took to social media to express their grief, including Governor Mark Gordon, Senator John Barrasso, former Vice President Mike Pence and more.