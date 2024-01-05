Wyoming Girl Scouts to Begin Slinging Samoas Soon, Just in Time to Break New Year’s Resolutions

Wyoming Girl Scouts will soon flex their entrepreneurial muscles and derail the lot of us trying to shed Christmas flab. More than 50% of us break New Year's resolutions by the end of the month anyway.

You'll be making your way into the local grocery store to get some fresh produce to keep up that green smoothie regimen and find yourself filling out an order form for 10 boxes of Samoas and maybe throw in the new Raspberry Rally, what the heck?

It's not so bad. This one-time-a-year event gives girls the chance to gain important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay within the local organization to pay for service projects, travel, and summer camp.

Girls Scouts will begin taking pre-orders from February 2nd to the 18th and deliver in late March.

Cookies booths will appear between March 22 – April 14. Enter your zip into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find and support local troops.

Girl Scouts is proud to have been bringing sweetness across the country for 112 years.

Juliette Gordon Low—AKA “Daisy”—started Girl Scouts in 1912 in Savannah, Georgia. The first troop was made of 18 girls who all shared a sense of curiosity and a belief that they could do anything.

"At a time when women in the United States couldn’t yet vote and were expected to stick to strict social norms, encouraging girls to embrace their unique strengths and create their own opportunities was game-changing. That small gathering of girls over 100 years ago ignited a movement across America where every girl could unlock her full potential, find lifelong friends, and make the world a better place" (Read More Here).

