Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.651 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.56/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.43/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today.

“The national average saw a modest increase over the last week after storms temporarily knocked the Midwest’s largest refinery offline in Indiana, triggering sharp jumps in gas prices across Ohio, Wisconsin, and Michigan,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“We could soon see prices cycle higher in Illinois and Indiana as well, although there’s been some late-week relief in wholesale prices now that the refinery is restarting. Meanwhile, Florida saw the nation’s largest weekly decline, but a rebound due to price cycling is likely on the horizon. All of this is playing out while oil prices remain relatively stable in the low $60s. With no major hurricanes threatening the U.S. at the moment, the biggest wildcard remains any shifts in Russia’s war on Ukraine. For now, expect only moderate gas price fluctuations, with the potential for lower prices arriving later this fall.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

August 25, 2024: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

August 25, 2023: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

August 25, 2022: $3.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

August 25, 2021: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

August 25, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

August 25, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

August 25, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 25, 2017: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

August 25, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

August 25, 2015: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.89/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week's $2.90/g.

Ogden- $3.24/g, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.

Billings- $3.15/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.

