Wyoming Sees Small Rise In Gas Prices As Summer Winds Down

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 3.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.56/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.63/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is down 4.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“The national average is nearly unchanged from a week ago, with gasoline prices continuing to hover in the same territory where they’ve spent much of 2025 so far—in the low-$3-per-gallon range—as oil prices remain anchored in the $60s,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Price cycling markets once again led the biggest weekly price changes, with Ohio and Florida seeing a cycle and higher prices last week, while Michigan posted the largest drop and could be due for another jump in the cycle sometime this week. For the majority of motorists in non-cycling states, gas prices will likely remain near current levels as we head toward Labor Day.

However, it’s worth watching developments around a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. If such an agreement materializes, it could send oil prices lower on expectations that sanctions against Russia might be eased, effectively boosting global oil supply.”

The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.671 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

August 18, 2024: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

August 18, 2023: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

August 18, 2022: $3.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

August 18, 2021: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

August 18, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 18, 2019: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 18, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 18, 2017: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 18, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

August 18, 2015: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.90/g, unchanged from last week's $2.90/g.

Ogden- $3.31/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30/g.

Billings- $3.16/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17/g.