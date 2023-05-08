Gas and Diesel Prices Drop for the Third Straight Week in a Row

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 13.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 78.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.95/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.95/g, a difference of one dollar.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g today. The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we've come. Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that's a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

May 8, 2022: $4.16/g (U.S. Average: $4.31/g)

May 8, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

May 8, 2020: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

May 8, 2019: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

May 8, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

May 8, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 8, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

May 8, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

May 8, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

May 8, 2013: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.45/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.47/g.

Ogden- $3.93/g, up 16.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.76/g.

Billings- $3.43/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.44/g.

