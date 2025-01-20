Wyoming Gas Prices Rise to $2.89/G Average

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.89/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.39/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The cheapes gas in Natrona County is located at the Exxon on 400 Valley Drive, priced at $2.53/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is up 4.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"It was only a matter of time before the national average began to rise, with oil prices last week reaching their highest level since July. Diesel prices have also jumped, driven by cold weather that has boosted heating oil demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"In addition, with President Trump's inauguration tomorrow, there could be price impacts depending on the executive orders he is preparing to sign. We'll be closely monitoring potential impacts from any orders, while the threat of tariffs and possible retribution from Canada remain top of mind. However, the current increase is not yet the traditional seasonal rise, which is also likely to push prices higher and could begin in a few weeks."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

January 20, 2024: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

January 20, 2023: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

January 20, 2022: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 20, 2021: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

January 20, 2020: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 20, 2019: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 20, 2018: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 20, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

January 20, 2016: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $1.87/g)

January 20, 2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.76/g, unchanged from last week's $2.77/g.

Ogden- $2.93/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.

Billings- $2.87/g, up 12.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.75/g.