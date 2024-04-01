Wyoming Gas Prices Move up Five Cents a Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 28.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 0.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.84/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.79/g, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon.

The cheapest gas in Natrona County was priced at $2.89 this morning at Ridley's Family Market on Wyoming Boulevard.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

"No April Fools' joke: the national average price of gasoline has finally slowed a bit after four weeks of notable increases, stalling in the mid-$3.50s for the last week or two, while the average for diesel fell back below $4 per gallon—not a bad week for motorists as rising demand would normally put solid upward pressure on prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For now, motorists have a bit of a reprieve from the constant big weekly price jumps. While we seem to be nearing a short-term peak, one word of caution for those in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast: you haven't yet finished the transition to summer gasoline, so you may experience some sticker shock in a few weeks. Be prepared for somewhat of a punch. For the rest of the nation, so long as we don't see extenuating circumstances, we're likey close to a top in prices. Let's hope it pans out and sticks!"

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

April 1, 2023: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

April 1, 2022: $4.10/g (U.S. Average: $4.20/g)

April 1, 2021: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 1, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)

April 1, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

April 1, 2018: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

April 1, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

April 1, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

April 1, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 1, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.98/g, unchanged from last week's $2.99/g.

Ogden- $3.73/g, up 18.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.55/g.

Billings- $3.55/g, up 4.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.51/g.