Wyoming Gas Prices Down Four Cents a Gallon in the Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 65.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.40/g. The cheapest gas in Natrona County as of this morning was priced at $2.84/g at the Exxons on Valley Drive and Yellowstone.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15/g today.

The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.57 per gallon- the lowest level since January, 2022, over 900 days ago.

"Gasoline prices continue to crumble across nearly the entire nation, with average prices below $3 per gallon in 18 states, with some 65,000 stations selling below that psychological mark. Diesel prices are also falling and are at their lowest level in nearly 1,000 days," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With the change to winter gasoline happening today at most stations across the country, the outlook is bright for the national average to continue to make a run at falling to $2.99 per gallon for the first time since 2021. But while nearly all states are seeing prices drop, refinery maintenance and some outages at California refineries have led to tight supply and rising prices—a situation I hope can be remedied by the end of the month and help California join in on the decline."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:



September 16, 2023: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

September 16, 2022: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 16, 2021: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 16, 2020: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 16, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

September 16, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 16, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

September 16, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 16, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

September 16, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.31/g, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23/g.

Ogden- $3.59/g, up 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.52/g.

Billings- $3.28/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.34/g.

