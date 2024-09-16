Casper officials to answer proposed 6th-cent tax questions tonight

CASPER, Wyo. — In the second such meeting, City of Casper officials are inviting the public to join them today to learn more about the city’s push for a sixth-cent tax to fund any or all of eight propositions.

The second open house to discuss any or all of the eight propositions, how they would be funded and how the fourth- and fifth-cent taxes and funding work will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. 4th St.

In late June, the Casper City Council finalized its recommended list of projects the Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax would fund should the tax be approved by voters in November. That list is as follows:

Reconstruct the Metro Animal Shelter – $7.3 million

Fire Station No. 1 – $4.4 million (reduced from original cost)

Second Sheet of Ice at the Casper Ice Arena – $5 million

Hogadon Chairlift Replacement – $4.2 million

911 Dispatch – $5 million (reduced from original cost)

Auxiliary Gym at the Rec Center – $3.6 million

Washington Park Bandshell Reconstruction – $1.5 million

Fast Pitch Softball Fields – $4 million

The City of Casper Revenue Team Committee estimates a 1% tax would generate $35 million within the allowed two-year period, precisely the amount needed for the proposed projects. If voters approve the tax, collection will cease once the required revenue is reached or at the end of two years.

However, the final decision on the tax collection rests with voters.