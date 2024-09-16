Natrona County Library among state grant recipients

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Public Library received $90,272 to enhance its business center and improve access to certain areas of their library, according to a press release from the Wyoming State Library.

Other libraries in the state also received portions of $8.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding.

The grant funding stems from the Wyoming Library Multi-Purpose Community Facility Program, a federal subgrant program funded by the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.

Earlier this year, the program awarded $12.6 million to Wyoming library construction projects, bringing the grant program’s grand total to just over $21 million.

This summer, additional money became available, and the Wyoming State Library accepted a second round of applications from Wyoming libraries.

Seven libraries received funding for new projects, and three libraries were awarded additional funds to compensate for inflationary costs impacting projects already approved.

“Everyone has done such a fantastic job in this whole process,” Wyoming State Librarian Abby Beaver said. “We are very excited to see how each library’s project creates new and vital resources that will positively impact their local communities.”

These are the other recipients of the grant funding:

The Johnson County libraries received the largest award — $2,652,300 — to improve the Kaycee Branch Library.

The Albany County Public Library received $1,238,869 for the second phase of its multi-purpose spaces project, which began with the first round of subgrants. The library also received an additional $246,773 to cover first phase inflationary costs.

Campbell County Public Library System received $1,000,000 for the Wright Branch Library project.

Park County Public Library received $889,452,80 for the Powell Library building

project.

The Laramie County Library System will soon begin a two-part expansion of rural services and received $280,680 to begin this project.

Uinta County Libraries received $85,049 to cover inflationary costs for previously approved projects.

Washakie County Libraries received $231,556 to cover inflationary costs for previously approved projects.

The Sheridan County Public Library received a conditional award of $1,751,550.50, while it determines which part of a proposed project will receive the money.

The Wyoming Library Multi-Purpose Community Facility Program is a competitive subgrant program that provides funding for library construction and renovation projects that support work, education, and health monitoring. All projects address community needs created, exacerbated or made apparent by the Covid-19 public health emergency.

Questions about the WLMCF may be directed to Wyoming State Librarian Abby Beaver at abby.beaver@wyo.gov or (307) 777-5913.

The Wyoming State Library was first established in 1871 as the Wyoming Territorial Library.

By statute, it is the official repository of state government documents and is responsible for the extension and development of library services statewide. The WSL manages the statewide WYLDcat library catalog, the GoWYLD research databases and electronic resources and the Digital Collection Suite of Wyoming historical documents and information.

