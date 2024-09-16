Natrona County health and food inspections (9/9/24–9/15/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Note: No health inspections were conducted Sept. 9–10.

Sept. 11, 2024

Crooked Creek Coffee

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Dispensing utensils improperly stored between uses.”

La Quinta Inn Food Service

Violations: 4 (3 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Quaternary Ammonium sanitizing solution used in the 3C sink was not at an acceptable concentration.”

Sept. 12, 2024

Maverik

Violations: 4 (1 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Women’s toilet is clogged, which has clogged the shared pipe from the men’s urinals. Toilet water backing up into the urinals. There is a constant flowing of water into the floor sink.”

Pizza Ranch

Violations: 5 (1 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: ice chutes.”

Sherrie’s Place

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Observed food thermometer is not calibrated to ensure accuracy.”

Sept. 13, 2024

Blue Ridge Coffee 2

Violations: 4 (2 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “The prepared ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad, pasta salad, and pesto in the refrigeration unit is not properly dated for disposition.”

Dollar General Store #23397

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Fiesta Mexicana

Violations: 1 (priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Foods in the top of the 2-door prep unit are between 48–54 F.”

Iskrem

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Test strips are expired.”

Ridley’s Family Market Wyoming Boulevard

Violations: 4 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Prepared meats/meals upright case and retail juice case both have sections above 50 degrees F.”