Trump safe following gunshots in vicinity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former president Donald Trump is uninjured and safe after gunshots were fired in his vicinity at his Florida golf course on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement by the local Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement confirmed that shots were fired “on the grounds” of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach while Trump was at the course.

Details remain scarce at time of publication, and though recent reports are that a person of interest was detained, no motive has been determined.

“The intent right now is unknown,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Teri Barbera said.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” Trump campaign communication director Steven Cheung said in a statement. “No further details at this time.”

The White House confirmed that it is aware of the situation.

“The president and vice president have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe,” a White House official wrote in a statement.

This latest incident comes roughly two months after a gunman shot at and injured Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

