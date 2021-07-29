Wyoming Gas Prices Climb While National Average Gas Price Drops

This past week saw the national average gas price drop a full two cents as 31 states saw their gas prices start to decline. Wyoming was not one of those states as it had one of the biggest increases in average gas price for the week of any state.

According to AAA, as of today (July 29th), the averages gas price in Wyoming has climbed to $3.52 per gallon. That price is 36 cents higher than the national average gas price, which currently sits at $3.16 per gallon. This will be a factor for many who have traveled from out of town to get their fill (no pun intended) of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Just a week ago, the average gas price in Wyoming was $3.46 per gallon. The increase of 6 cents was the fourth biggest change in price increase in the country. In Laramie County, the average price per gallon is $3.45 while slightly lower in Albany County at $3.44 per gallon.

Despite the increase in Wyoming, the majority of states are starting to see gas prices decline. Several states are below the $3 per gallon average price. The lowest is in Mississippi at $2.77 per gallon while several range between $2.80 and $2.90. Meanwhile AAA spokesperson, Jeanette McGee says it is likely we will see more declining prices soon:

For pump prices to push less expensive, OPEC will need to follow through with their production increases, crude will need to sell consistently at lower prices and the market will need to adjust to the potential resurgence of COVID cases...If these factors prove true consistently, pump prices could be less expensive in August, though the national average could still be at or above the $3 per gallon mark.

According to Gas Buddy, the lowest prices in Cheyenne are at Sam's Club on Dell Range at $3.37 per gallon and Flying J off College and I-25 at $3.38 per gallon. In Laramie, the lowest price is at Safeway at $3.32 per gallon.

Be safe on the roads and try not to scream too much at the gas pumps, Wyoming!

