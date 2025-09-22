Latest Gas Prices Show Wyoming’s Fluctuations And Local Differences

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.59/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today.

“The national average saw a slight increase last week, primarily driven by states that experienced price cycling just ahead of the switch back to winter gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Florida, Ohio, Michigan, and Maryland— all states known for routine price cycling— saw double-digit jumps to average gas prices. Now that much of the nation has begun the transition to cheaper winter gasoline and with driving demand seasonally tapering off as temperatures dip, gas prices face additional downward pressure. We're still on track to potentially see the national average fall below $3 per gallon for the first time in years this autumn.”

The national average price of diesel has increased 0.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.665 per gallon.



Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

September 22, 2024: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

September 22, 2023: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

September 22, 2022: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

September 22, 2021: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 22, 2020: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 22, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 22, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 22, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 22, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 22, 2015: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.06/g, up 8.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.97/g.

Ogden- $3.30/g, up 6.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23/g.

Billings- $3.14/g, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21/g.

