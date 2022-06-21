Wyoming Game & Fish Implements Partial Fire Ban in Platte County

In conjunction with the fire ban issued by the Board of Platte County Commissioners Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is implementing a partial fire ban on Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within the county, effective immediately.

Affected areas include Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area as well as Wheatland Reservoir #1/ Rock Lake, Grayrocks Reservoir, and North Platte River Public Access Areas.

"Under a partial ban it is permissible to have contained campfires only within an established fire ring, and to use gas grills and charcoal, all with proper means to extinguish a fire nearby," the WGFD said in a news release.

"Welding, using a cutting torch, and smoking must be done in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in radius," the WGFD added. "Internal or external combustion engines, including ATVs and motorcycles, shall have approved spark arrestors."

Fireworks are prohibited on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands at all times.

According to the county fire ban, volunteer firefighters have already responded to seven man-caused wildland fires, which quickly grew in size due to extremely dry fuels caused by a lack of spring and early summer moisture.