Wyoming Game & Fish Department Monitoring National Outbreak of Bird Flu

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently announced that they are monitoring a national outbreak of "highly pathogenic avian influenza," otherwise known as bird flu.

That comes from a statement released to their social media pages, which state that the flu "has caused die-offs of wild and domestic birds as close as South Dakota, Kansas, and Nebraska."

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department stated that there have no been any cases of the disease detected in Wyoming yet, but they are asking the public to report groups of dead birds to the department.

"Anyone who finds clusters of three or more dead wild birds — especially waterfowl and other water-birds — please contact the Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory," they wrote. "We’re also asking for reports of any number of raptors or bird-scavenger species — like crows and vultures — exhibiting signs of neurological impairment or being found dead with no apparent cause."

The Game and Fish Department also stated that wild birds can carry the virus, also known as HPAI, and not actually appear sick.

"HPAI is considered a zoonotic disease, which can infect humans and domestic birds, like chickens and turkeys," they wrote. "Game and Fish reminds the public to not touch or handle the dead birds."

To report any clusters of dead birds, call the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Health Laboratory at 307-745-5865.

