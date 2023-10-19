PODCAST: Birding in Casper with Audubon of the Rockies Expert Zach Hutchinson

K2Radio News talked to Zach Hutchinson in our most recent episode of Report to Wyoming.

He's been in Casper for the last decade when he moved here for his dream job. He's the Community Science Coordinator with Audubon of the Rockies and is certified to band most birds in Wyoming.

The bands are small metal tags that are affixed to a bird's leg to help experts identify and track them individually throughout the course of their life.

Here in Natrona County there are several banding projects going on. Everything from hummingbirds to songbirds, says Hutchinson. Every year Audubon of the Rockies bands between 1,000 and 1,500 birds.

The best place to see them is on the bigger birds in Edness Kimball Wilkins Park, says Hutchinson. Also, there are several hummingbirds with bands on Casper Mountain.

Wyoming Game and Fish band a mourning dove. Wyoming Game and Fish band a mourning dove. loading...

This summer Audubon hosted several groups at banding stations to allow people to see what they're doing to keep track of different birds in the area.

"There's definitely a youth movement happening in birding," says Hutchinson. "They're finding ways to do it to make it more exciting than just checking off a bird on a piece of paper."

Right now is the prime time for owl banding—the Northern saw-whet owl, to be exact. Hutchinson hopes that by banding some, they will learn more about their population and breeding.

They're a small, charismatic forest owl "the size of a snow-cone," they don't like to fly in bad weather, in rough winds, or a full-moon night where it's too bright out. They like to stay hidden in places like tree holes.

This one doesn't hoot like your typical great horned owl. It sound like a wet stone when you're scratching something, 'Toot, toot, toot,' mimicked Hutchinson.

Experts believe that these owls are not as rare as once thought, they are just very secretive. Sometimes Audubon has hosted groups for owl banding and not found a single one.

Hutchinson holding a Northern Saw-whet Owl. Photo Credit: FlockingAround.com Hutchinson holding a Northern Saw-whet Owl. Photo Credit: FlockingAround.com loading...

To find out how you can get involved in birding and banding check out the podcast below!

Bighorn Sheep Out & About Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM