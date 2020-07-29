Wyoming Game and Fish to Test Dead Rabbits for Disease

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming wildlife officials have asked residents to report dead rabbits in their yards, rural property and outdoor areas because a viral disease has been identified in several neighboring states.

The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reported that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has tested carcasses statewide for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus2 to monitor the spread of the disease.

It does not pose a risk to humans. The disease has been confirmed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Texas.

It has not been found in Wyoming.

Department veterinarian Samantha Allen says all rabbits and hares in Wyoming are susceptible to the disease, including domestic rabbits.