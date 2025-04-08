Wyoming chronic wasting disease increase seen in mule deer

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wildlife health officials tested over 5,200 samples for chronic wasting disease in 2024, noting an increase in prevalence for mule deer throughout the state, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

In its newly released 2024 CWD Surveillance Report, Game and Fish reported testing 5,276 samples from hunter-harvested, targeted and road-killed animals. Of the hunter-harvested samples, 19.4% of mule deer bucks, 29.2% of white-tailed bucks and 2.3% of elk tested positive for CWD.

Per Game and Fish, the percentage of mule deer bucks increased from 2023 levels, which saw 18.9% of samples test positive for CWD. Percentages for white-tailed deer and elk decreased from 2023 at 30.3% and 2.8%, respectively, while no CWD-positive samples came from moose.

According to Game and Fish, CWD is a fatal disease of the central nervous system affecting members of the Cervidae family, which includes mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and moose. It is part of a group of rare diseases called transmissible spongiform encephalopathies caused by prions.

“There is no cure or vaccine for CWD,” Game and Fish says, adding that while there have been no cases of CWD in humans or proof of its transmissibility to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization advise against consuming CWD-positive animals.

In 2024, the disease was detected in several new deer hunt areas — 31, 53 and 94 — and three new elk hunt areas — 23, 84 and 126. Earlier this year, CWD was identified in animals from elk hunt areas 62, 87 and 93 as well as four elk feedgrounds in western Wyoming.

Game and Fish says CWD is most prevalent in the Project herd in the Lander Region, where it was calculated at 66.3%. The Shoshone River herd in the Cody Region is the second-most prevalent at 47.6%.

Among elk, the Iron Mountain herd in southeast Wyoming had the highest CWD prevalence at 10.1% while the Bighorn elk herd in north-central Wyoming was second at 9.1%.

“Through 2024, 95% of Wyoming’s mule deer hunt areas and 62% of elk hunt areas were considered endemic for CWD,” Game and Fish says. The department intends to continue conducting yearly surveillance focused on priority and mandatory areas.

Per Game and Fish, CWD sampling is critical for early detection in areas where it has not been identified. Early detection can change the status of CWD prevalence.

Wildlife Health Lab manager Jessica Jennings says surveillance is not possible without the participation of Wyoming hunters. She said the department encourages hunters to familiarize themselves with priority and mandatory testing areas while checking current CWD prevalence on the interactive map.

“No matter where you hunt, please consider having your animal tested for CWD,” Jennings said. All CWD testing is free for animals harvested in Wyoming.

