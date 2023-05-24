Wyoming Free Fishing Day Is Almost Here

Free Fishing Day coming Saturday, June 3rd.

That's not far away.

You can celebrate Wyoming’s five-star fisheries this year by fishing without a license for this one day a year.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites all anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day on June 3.

Each year at this time the Wyoming Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day for everyone.

The only exception is within the Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park — without a fishing license.

Just remember that it is not a TOLTAL free for all.

Wyoming fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect.

Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media loading...

You might want to look up the 2023 Fishing Regulations online before you go.

There are many family fishing events throughout the state beginning on Free Fishing Day.

You can find a list of those events at this link.

WY Free Fishing Day

You can fish without a license on Free Fishing Day! Each year the Wyoming Game and Fish Department designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming without a fishing license. National Boating and Fishing Week is a celebration that highlights the importance of recreational boating and fishing in enhancing quality of life and preserving our country's national beauty. All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect. We hope you will take the opportunity to celebrate this special day by going fishing with family and friends.

Tribune News Service via Getty I Tribune News Service via Getty I loading...

Another fun fishing event on the same day is:

Kids' Fishing Day at Yesness Pond

Join us between 9 am and 1pm at Yesness Pond in Casper for Kids' Fishing Day!

The Hidden Treasures Of Wyoming's Natural Bridge Look closely, there are gems you might miss.