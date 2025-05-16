Fishing Near Boat Ramps Could Lead To Big Lake Trout Catches

Spring fishing as well as annual fish stocking is well underway.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department say lake trout start to congregate near major boat ramps, giving the perfect chance for anglers to nab a big one, especially under the current regulation that allows unlimited harvest of lake trout under 28 inches.

“Lake trout can significantly impact the survival of stocked fish,” said John Walrath, Green River fisheries biologist. “We need anglers' help by removing smaller lake trout to give stocked fish a better chance to survive and grow. Harvesting these smaller fish helps the entire fishery in the long run.”

Anglers fishing during late evening or early morning hours typically have the most success near major boat ramps. In addition to the fish found near ramps, large schools of lake trout under 17 inches have been observed close to cliff habitats, ranging from 40 to 70 feet deep. Jigging is effective when a school is located, while trolling close to cliff faces helps anglers cover more ground and find fish actively cruising these areas.

“Targeting these younger lake trout while they’re still small is critical,” Walrath added. “As they grow, so does their appetite for the fish we’re stocking."

By harvesting them now, anglers help fisheries with management.

Wyoming Fish Hatcheries Kolby Fedore, TSM