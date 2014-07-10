Wyoming Game And Fish Announces Super Tag And Trifecta Raffle Winners
Imagine having the opportunity to select any license, for any big game, trophy game or wild bison, for any hunt area in Wyoming for 2014. A few lucky winners of the inaugural Super Tag and Super Tag Trifecta raffles have won that chance.
As one method to address recent budget cuts by increasing license revenue, on Jan. 2, 2014, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department began selling tickets for two raffles: the Super Tag and Super Tag Trifecta.
The species include elk, deer, antelope, moose, bighorn sheep, black bear, gray wolf, mountain goat, mountain lion and wild bison.
Applicants selected the species for which they wanted to apply and spent $10 for each Super Tag raffle ticket and $30 each for a Super Tag Trifecta ticket. With tickets sales starting Jan. 2, 2014 and and the deadline of July 1, 2014 sportsmen bought tickets on a regular basis and spent over $650,000 on the chance to draw the license of their dreams. Income raised will go toward the department’s general operations.
Winners can hunt any open hunt areas for the species they win except moose and big horn sheep for which minimal limitations will be imposed to protect herds in specific hunt area with low quotas. The winner of the moose super tag will be able to select any moose area as long as there are more than 10 licenses. For bighorn sheep, the hunter may select areas where more than eight licenses are available.
Here is a list of winners,
ANTELOPE:
PATRICK RICHARDS
Erie, CO
DEER
DAVID GARBARZ
Apex, NC
ELK
JEFFREY CONNORS
Daniel, WY
BIGHORN SHEEP
RANDALL JOHNSTON
Evanston, WY
BLACK BEAR
BRENNEN SACK
Rancho Cordova, CA
GRAY WOLF
JASON SNELL
Windsor, CO
MOOSE
VERNON HENSLEY II
Casper, WY
MOUNTAIN GOAT
LLOYD THIEL
Powell, WY
MOUNTAIN LION
STEVE BROWN
Starkville, MS
WILD BISON
DANIEL HAUCK
Riverton, WY
And the Super Tag Trifecta winner with his choice of any 3 tags is,
BEN CARRUTHERS
Tulsa, OK
Winners of the raffle, after purchasing the appropriate license, will be able to hunt in any open hunt area for the species they win. Hunters must still follow all dates, regulations and applicable laws for each hunt area and species they are hunting. And if you didn't draw a tag or win the Super Tag, leftover licenses are still available with full price licenses on sale now and reduced price tags going on sale July 17th. For more detail click HERE.