Wyoming Game And Fish Announces Super Tag And Trifecta Raffle Winners

Imagine having the opportunity to select any license, for any big game, trophy game or wild bison, for any hunt area in Wyoming for 2014. A few lucky winners of the inaugural Super Tag and Super Tag Trifecta raffles have won that chance.

As one method to address recent budget cuts by increasing license revenue, on Jan. 2, 2014, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department began selling tickets for two raffles: the Super Tag and Super Tag Trifecta.

The species include elk, deer, antelope, moose, bighorn sheep, black bear, gray wolf, mountain goat, mountain lion and wild bison.

Applicants selected the species for which they wanted to apply and spent $10 for each Super Tag raffle ticket and $30 each for a Super Tag Trifecta ticket. With tickets sales starting Jan. 2, 2014 and and the deadline of July 1, 2014 sportsmen bought tickets on a regular basis and spent over $650,000 on the chance to draw the license of their dreams. Income raised will go toward the department’s general operations.

Winners can hunt any open hunt areas for the species they win except moose and big horn sheep for which minimal limitations will be imposed to protect herds in specific hunt area with low quotas. The winner of the moose super tag will be able to select any moose area as long as there are more than 10 licenses. For bighorn sheep, the hunter may select areas where more than eight licenses are available.

Here is a list of winners,

ANTELOPE:

PATRICK RICHARDS

Erie, CO

DEER

DAVID GARBARZ

Apex, NC

ELK

JEFFREY CONNORS

Daniel, WY

BIGHORN SHEEP

RANDALL JOHNSTON

Evanston, WY

BLACK BEAR

BRENNEN SACK

Rancho Cordova, CA

GRAY WOLF

JASON SNELL

Windsor, CO

MOOSE

VERNON HENSLEY II

Casper, WY

MOUNTAIN GOAT

LLOYD THIEL

Powell, WY

MOUNTAIN LION

STEVE BROWN

Starkville, MS

WILD BISON

DANIEL HAUCK

Riverton, WY

And the Super Tag Trifecta winner with his choice of any 3 tags is,

BEN CARRUTHERS

Tulsa, OK