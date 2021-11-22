Super Tag Deadline Changed in Wyoming

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has changed the cut-off date for the annual Super Tag raffle to January 31.

The change was made to give hunters who win licenses more time to plan their hunt.

Licenses offered in the Super Tag have not changed, and hunters can apply for a chance to win a license for bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, gray wolf, and black bear.

The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Tickets are $10 each, Trifecta tickets are $30 and all tickets can only be purchased on the Game and Fish’s website. All Super Tag winners will be announced on February 15.





Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison, and bighorn sheep. Winners retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.



Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. The program raised over $1.46 million in 2021 and more than $7.6 million since its inception.





