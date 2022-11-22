Buy a Super Tag THIS MONTH for a Chance to Win a New Rifle

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for all hunters who purchase Super Tag tickets in November to win a NEXUS rifle system donated by Gunwerks.

"The NEXUS rifle system is the next step in the evolution of the Long Range Rifle System. It features a user-changeable barrel, improved vertical grip, new stock design, full-length ARC + Picatinny bipod mount and more. The NEXUS is the first fully vertically integrated rifle system coming out of Gunwerks' state-of-the-art facility in Cody" said a recent news release from the G & F.

Hunter Mullins from Laramie won the October Super Tag raffle bonus prize. Mullins won a customizable Mathews V3X29 bow donated by Mathews Archery.

The Super Tag raffle includes 10 license drawings for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear.

The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing, and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep.

Winners retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

The last day to purchase Super Tag tickets for a 2023 hunt is Jan. 31.

Since 2014 the Super Tag raffle has raised more than $9.2 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. Last year 124,602 tickets were sold, which amounted to over $1.6 million for important wildlife projects, according to the release.

