Wyoming finishes 30th at NCAA Championships

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wyoming men’s cross-country program finished 30th as a team with 707 points at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

The Cowboys were led by junior Jacob White throughout the whole race. White finished 119th with a time of 30:00.4. Following a theme of Cowboys finishing together throughout the season, senior Ryker Holtzen finished right by White in 120th, improving his placement at each 1K interval since the 7K mark, with a time of 30:01.3.

To close out his collegiate cross-country career, senior Gus McIntyre came in 184th, crossing the line at 30:34.9. In his first year in Wyoming, senior Dylan van der Hock finished with a time of 30:58.8 for 211th after improving his standing by nine places in the last kilometer. To close out the scoring five, senior Mason Norman grabbed 214th with a time of 31:00.8.

Two more Cowboys, and Wyoming natives, started the 10K: seniors Trevor Stephen and Asefa Wetzel. Stephen finished in a time of 31:24.4 for 233rd overall. Wetzel remained in 251st place at the 5K and 6K mark before having to step out.

As a team, the Cowboys averaged a 30:31.2 10K with individual finishes of 119–120–184–211–214 and point totals of 99–100–153–176–179.