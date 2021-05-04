Wyoming Files Motion for Preliminary Injunction Against Biden Moratorium on Oil & Gas Leasing

Recently, Governor Gordon partnered with the Attorney General to file a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s oil & gas leasing moratorium. According to a release from the Governor’s office, the State of Wyoming has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in the aforementioned lawsuit.

Within the filing are a handful of requests from Gordon. The first request asks the Federal District Court of Wyoming for an injunction that orders the Secretary to hold quarterly oil and gas lease sales in Wyoming while the case is being considered. It also “orders” the Secretary to hold the March and June 2021 Wyoming federal oil and gas lease sales as soon as reasonably possible, according to the release.

Wyoming’s lawsuit was filed on March 24, 2021 and it states that the Biden Administration’s Executive Order that paused oil and gas leasing on Federal lands actually violates the National Environmental Policy Act, the Administrative Procedure Act, the Mineral Leasing Act and the Federal Land Policy Management Act.

“The current de facto leasing moratorium is bad policy for Wyoming and contrary to law,” Governor Gordon said. “This is a key action to protect the interests of Wyoming and her people.”

Per the release, the Federal government has until June 1, 2021 to file a response brief.

A copy of the motion can be found on the Wyoming Attorney General’s website.